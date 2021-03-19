Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Nathan Baxter previously had spells on loan at Yeovil Town and Ross County before joining Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Nathan Baxter will miss the rest of the League One season due to a shoulder injury.

The 22-year-old, on loan from Premier League side Chelsea, has made 19 appearances for the club since joining Stanley in October.

Baxter was forced off in the 37th minute of Accrington's 2-1 home defeat by Ipswich Town on 2 March.

He collided with on-loan Ipswich striker Troy Parrott, and was replaced by Toby Savin in goal.

Accrington have dropped to 13th in League One, but are only five points off the play-off places as they prepare to host Wigan Athletic on Saturday.