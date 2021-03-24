Scotland play their first match of 2021 on Thursday

WC Qualifier: Scotland v Austria Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Scotland have had no further withdrawals to their squad before Thursday's opening World Cup qualifier against Austria at Hampden.

Midfielder Ryan Jack was named in the original squad but pulled out with a calf injury, having missed Rangers' past six matches.

Strikers Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet could make their senior international debuts for Steve Clarke's side.

Defenders Grant Hanley and Jack Hendry could win their first caps since 2018.

What they said

Scotland coach Steve Clarke: "It is a blow for us because Ryan Jack has done well for us and he plays a certain position in midfield that without him we don't really have. So we will miss him but we have got a really good squad now so time for someone else to step forward.

"Austria's strength is probably in the team rather than individuals. Like any Austrian team, physically strong but good technically as well. Dangerous in certain areas. We will set up to try and nullify that but we want to be on the front foot as well, we want to make sure we cause them a lot of problems."

