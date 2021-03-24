Ian Baraclough's side missed out on Euro 2020 after a bitterly disappointing play-off final defeat by Slovakia in November

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Italy v Northern Ireland Venue: Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma Date: Thursday, 25 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says his players believe they can avoid defeat in Thursday's opening World Cup qualifier against Italy in Parma.

Roberto Mancini's side, ranked 10th in the world, are unbeaten in their last 22 games which include 17 wins.

After missing out on a spot at Euro 2020, Northern Ireland are now ranked 45th but Baraclough remains upbeat.

"As a group we are going with a frame of mind that we want to go and get something," said the manager.

"I don't care whether it's one of the bigger teams like Italy or one of the so-called lesser sides. Their focus has got to be a positive mindset that we are going to get something.

"We can go and create opportunities for ourselves and hopefully we take those chances that come our way."

Italy have never lost home World Cup qualifier

However, the visitors look to be facing a massive task against a nation that has never lost a World Cup home qualifier.

The four-time World Cup winners have won 46 and drawn nine of their home qualifiers while the only defeats during Mancini's 27-game reign have come against world and European champions France and Portugal.

Mancini was appointed in 2018 after the country's first failure to qualify for a World Cup finals in 60 years and the former Manchester City manager steered the Azzurri to an impressive qualification for Euro 2020, which included a record 11 straight victories.

In contrast, Northern Ireland boss Baraclough is still seeking his first win during 90 minutes after after eight games in charge with his only victory so far the penalty shoot-out triumph over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final, which came before the bitterly disappointing extra-time home defeat by Slovakia.

Northern Ireland's opening Group C game in Parma is set to see skipper Steven Davis equal Peter Shilton's British international caps record of 125 with the likelihood the Rangers man will break it over the next week with Sunday's home friendly against USA followed by Wednesday's second World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria at Windsor Park.

With Conor Washington ruled out because of injury and Liam Boyce unavailable after his wife gave birth, Baraclough may opt to employ Hull City's Josh Magennis as a lone striker while left-sided defender Jamal Lewis will undergo a late fitness test on his groin injury.

Kyle Lafferty, who has had two playing stints in Italy, is another attacking option for Baraclough although the manager was giving nothing away about his team selection at Wednesday's pre-match news conference.

"That would be telling. Kyle is obviously looking forward to coming back to Italy having played here so I'm sure if he starts or comes off the bench, he'll want to make an impact."

Baraclough has shown a preference for employing a three-man defence in recent games but it is possible he may feel more bodies will be required at the back in Parma.

Leonardo Bonucci is in line to win his 100th Italy cap in Thursday's game in Parma

In addition to Davis, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is also in line to achieve a major milestone in Thursday's game by winning his 100th Italian cap.

However, Mancini's side is heavily infused with players aged between 21 and 24 who include regular starters Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

The Italian boss usually employs a 4-3-3 formation, although one of his regular midfield playmakers - Chelsea star Jorginho - is unavailable because of injury.

With Jorginho ruled out, more midfield responsibility is likely to fall on the shoulders of Paris St-Germain star Marco Verratti.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile and Torino's Andrea Belotti are among the strikers at Mancini's disposal although neither has been entirely able to replicate their club form in the Azzurri shirt while another attacker Moise Kean, on loan to PSG from Everton this season, pulled out of the squad on Wednesday because of "fatigue".

Even though Italy will go into the game as overwhelming favourites, Mancini insists that he is not underestimating Northern Ireland.

"It's our first game in five months and it's against a difficult side to face," said the Italy manager.

"They're strong physically and have many players who play in the Premier League. We know that you can't get it wrong on the road to the World Cup."