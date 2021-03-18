Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Michail Antonio was an unused substitute for England's World Cup qualification match against Slovakia in 2016 and withdrew from the squad with injury for games against Germany and Lithuania the following year

West Ham's Michail Antonio was not one of the six England-born players called up by Jamaica for the first time, as a 19-man squad to face the USA was named.

A media report stated external-link he had pledged his allegiance to the Caribbean nation.

Antonio, who was twice named in England squads but did not play, qualifies for Jamaica through his parents.

Watford striker Andre Gray and Reading centre-back Liam Moore are among the half-dozen to receive their first call-ups.

Wigan defender Curtis Tilt, Blackburn left-back Amari'i Bell, Brentford centre-back Ethan Pinnock and Rotherham centre-back Wes Harding were the other players included.

Jamaica's friendly against the USA will take place on 25 March in Wiener Neustadt, Austria (17:00 GMT).