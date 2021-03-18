Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sunday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park - which was in doubt after Rangers fans breached lockdown rules to celebrate their team's title win - is to be given the go-ahead by Scottish government. (Go Radio) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke would make a "great" Celtic manager, says the 57-year-old's former Chelsea team-mate Pat Nevin. (Sun) external-link

A two-week winter break will return to the Scottish Premiership in January next season after nine of the 12 clubs voted in favour. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic would have to fend off competition from German clubs including Borussia Monchengladbach to land Jesse Marsch as manager from Red Bull Salzburg. (Daily Express, print edition)

Left-back Scott Tanser is set to leave St Johnstone as a free agent this summer after failing to reach agreement in talks over a new contract. (Courier) external-link

The proposal to allow Celtic and Rangers colts teams in League Two will be put before the SPFL and Scottish FA boards next week, with a vote among clubs set to to take place in mid-April. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs head coach Jack Ross says criticism of Martin Boyle was "excessive" and that some pundits crossed a line as he defended the winger over claims he dived to win a contentious penalty in last weekend's win at Ross County. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link