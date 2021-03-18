Charles has scored 17 goals for League One side Accrington Stanley this season

Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles has won his first Northern Ireland call-up for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals for the League One side this season.

Sunderland winger Jordan Jones pulled out of the squad with an injury on Thursday morning and was replaced by Niall McGinn.

Jonny Evans and Paddy McNair are both named in the panel despite picking up injuries recently.

With Michael McGovern and Trevor Carson unavailable, 23-year-old Derry City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside gets his first call-up to the senior side, with Celtic stopper Conor Hazard also included.

Baraclough's men play Italy in Parma in their opening World Cup 2022 qualifier on 25 March, then have a friendly at Windsor Park against the USA three days later before welcoming Bulgaria to Belfast for their second qualifier on 31 March.

McGinn, who scored for Northern Ireland in their Euro play-off semi-final victory on penalties over Bosnia and started the final against Slovakia, was initially left out because Baraclough felt he had not played enough for Aberdeen in recent months.

McGinn has been a long-term regular in the Northern Ireland squad

Jones was unavailable for the play-off final after breaking Covid-19 restrictions while at Rangers, though has impressed for Sunderland since going there on loan from the Scottish champions in January.

He was initially included in Baraclough's squad but pulled out minutes before it was announced due to an injury.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans returns to the squad after missing the play-off final through injury, while also back is defender Ciaron Brown, who has returned to parent club Cardiff City following a successful loan spell at Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

English-born Charles, who has a grandparent from Northern Ireland, is joined in the squad by regular forwards Conor Washington, Josh Magennis, Kyle Lafferty and Liam Boyce, though there is no place for in-form Linfield striker Shayne Lavery.

"We have been monitoring Dion for a while and I have had conversations around him for some time," Baraclough said.

"I just felt that 17 goals for Accrington this season is no mean feat and he is playing at the same level as Josh Magennis and Conor Washington. He is regularly finding the back of the net and I don't think we can ignore players like that.

Baraclough replaced Michael O'Neill as NI manager last summer

"He is someone who is very keen to be involved in international football, he played for the Under 21s before I took over them and has earned the chance he is going to get this time around.

"You hope that playing for their country inspires young players and all of our players know they have to raise their levels when they go into international games. We will look after Dion, he will be nervous but he should feel that he is at home and that he can make an impact."

Hearts striker Boyce is included in the squad, although he may not join up with his team-mates immediately as he awaits the birth of his second child.

Leicester City's Jonny Evans and Middlesrough's Paddy McNair both had to be substituted in club games recently - with McNair's coming on Tuesday night - but both are named by Baraclough, who is starting his first full qualifying campaign in charge.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Conor Hazard (Celtic), Nathan Gartside (Derry City).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Blackpool - on loan from Arsenal), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Middlesbrough), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone).

Strikers: Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian), Gavin Whyte (Hull City - on loan from Cardiff City), Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).