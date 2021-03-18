Charles has played three times for Northern Ireland Under 21s

Dion Charles believes that the research he has done on opposition teams has helped win him his first call-up to the Northern Ireland squad.

The Accrington Stanley striker, 25, has been included by manager Ian Baraclough for the World Cup qualifiers away to Italy and home to Bulgaria.

Charles has scored 17 goals this season as he continues his journey from non-league to international football.

"It's a massive achievement for me and my family," he told BBC Sport NI.

"It is nice to get the acknowledgement but for me now I have to go into what is a great group of players, grab the opportunity with both hands and learn from the senior players.

"The key to the improvement in my game is from doing bits of research on teams and players I'm playing against, and figuring out how best to exploit their weaknesses. I use that to try and arrive in the box and get on the end of crosses more.

"I have tried to improve my game as much as possible by also watching clips of players who play a similar style to me and it is paying off. This season it has happened for me."

Call-up while shopping for the Sunday dinner

The 25-year-old League One forward was born in England but qualifies for Northern Ireland as his grandmother is from Belfast.

He explained that he had not told his family about the call-up before the squad was announced, and also revealed exactly where he was when Baraclough first called him to break the news.

"I was making Sunday dinner at home with my missus and we ran out of ingredients, so had to go to the supermarket to do the shopping," he continued.

"I got a phone call from a number I didn't recognise and I don't normally answer those calls, but there was something in the back of my head telling me to answer this one.

"When I did, I got a bit star struck when I realised it was Ian Baraclough. I wasn't sure if it was a joke or not but it was actually true."

Change of position kick-started career

Charles played in the same NI Under-21 side as Gavin Whyte

Charles has had to work hard at a career that began with being released by Blackpool as a teenager and starting again in non-league football with AFC Flyde.

A move up to League One with Fleetwood Town helped win him his three Northern Ireland Under-21 caps, but he was soon in non-league again with Southport, where a change in position helped kick-start his career again.

"It didn't work out at Fleetwood but when I went to Southport the manager there, Liam Watson, started playing me through the middle rather than out wide," he continued.

"I ended up getting a move to Accrington in League One and just kicked on from there. I've got a really good support network around me, people keep me grounded and that helps me a lot."

Northern Ireland play Italy in Parma in their opening World Cup 2022 qualifier on 25 March, then have a friendly at Windsor Park against the USA three days later before welcoming Bulgaria to Belfast for their second qualifier on 31 March.

While aware he will have a challenge getting into the side, Charles said he would relish the opportunity of playing against the Italians and is confident he can make an impact.

"It is what dreams are made of. I'm by all means not going in expecting to play but, given the opportunity, I will be more than ready," he added.

"I will work as hard in training in the camps as I can to show everyone what I'm about. I like to get in behind, get on the ball and excite fans. I'm very direct and comfortable off both feet so if I get a chance around the box I'll definitely make the keeper work anyway."