Joe Ledley helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals

Wales international Joe Ledley has joined League Two promotion hopefuls Newport County on a deal until the end of the season.

Ledley, 34, was linked with Newport last year, but instead signed for Australian side Newcastle Jets on a short-term deal.

The 77-cap midfielder has previously played for Cardiff City, Celtic, Crystal Palace, Derby and Charlton.

"It's a privilege to be here," said Ledley.

"I was here last January training with the team and the chairman and manager both welcomed me, so to come back and repay them for what they did for me is remarkable."

Ledley joins a Newport side who are fifth in League Two, four points outside the automatic promotion places.

"It's been great what the team have done so far and we want to carry that on now," he added.

"I've got a lot of experience and have been towards the top end of tables a few times.

"It's only a short contract, but hopefully we can get over the finish line."

Newport manager Mike Flynn said: "I think Joe will have a big part to play on and off the pitch between now and the end of the season, and his experience will help us get where we want to be."