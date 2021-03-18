Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Angela van den Bogerd left her job with the Post Office last year

Angela van den Bogerd has left the Football Association of Wales (FAW) in the wake of the departure of chief executive Jonathan Ford.

BBC Wales Sport has learned Van den Bogerd, who was appointed as the FAW's head of people in 2020, has not had her probationary period extended.

The FAW would not comment, but have confirmed her departure.

Van den Bogerd is a former Post Office director.

In 2020 she was found by a judge to have "obfuscated" and "misled" a court after giving evidence at court hearings between the Post Office and former sub-postmasters wrongly suspected of stealing money.

Van den Bogerd's appointment was one of the issues cited in a vote of no confidence in Jonathan Ford passed by the FAW's ruling council on Monday, 22 February.

Initially, BBC Wales Sport was told Ford was on gardening leave. On 9 March the FAW confirmed he would stand down on 31 March, though it is understood he has already left the organisation after 11 years.

The position of Van den Bogerd appeared to be untenable in the wake of Ford's departure.

Sources close to the FAW say their ruling council voted to recommend terminating the employment of Ms van den Bogerd at a recent meeting following unease over her past employment with the Post Office.

Though Van den Bogerd is not due to leave formally until the end of March it is understood she has already left.