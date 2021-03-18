Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Michael Stewart and Neil McCann will be on the Sportscene sofas on Sunday to dissect the Old Firm game.

They will be joined by Steven Thompson on BBC Scotland from 19:15 GMT.

The weekend starts with Alloa Athletic v Dundee live in the Scottish Championship on BBC Scotland at 19:30, with Leanne Crichton and Chris Iwelumo.

Iwelumo will then join James McFadden for Sportscene Saturday at 19:30 on BBC Scotland, with Julie Fleeting and Thommo on Sportscene results.

That will be on BBC One Scotland from 16:30.

Sunday's Sportscene will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at 23:30, with the Saturday equivalent at 23:35 on the same channel.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from midday on Saturday and at 15:00 on Sunday.

There will also be live coverage of all the games on the BBC Sport website and app.