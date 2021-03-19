Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 20 March

Aberystwyth Town v Newtown; 14:30 GMT: The sides drew 1-1 at Latham Park earlier in the season but they could both do with a win, with Aberystwyth only outside the bottom two on goal difference while Newtown still have an outside chance of qualifying for the top six.

Cardiff Met v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Druids remain bottom of the table after a heavy defeat at The New Saints in midweek but they are only four points behind ninth-placed Cardiff Met, who gained a 1-1 in the reverse fixture at The Rock last September.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Nomads have a three-point lead at the top of the table following Tuesday's win at Bala Town, while Haverfordwest dented The New Saints' title hopes last Saturday with a 2-1 win which sees them in sixth spot on goal difference.

Penybont v Flint Town United; 14:30 GMT: Unbeaten in their last four games, Penybont are fourth as they look to take another step towards qualifying for the top six. Flint have lost their last three games and are in the bottom two.

Bala Town v Caernarfon Town; 14:45 GMT: Bala are assured of their place in the top six despite the midweek defeat to Connah's Quay while Caernarfon are seventh. The sides drew 1-1 at the Oval in December.

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 21 March

Abergavenny v Aberystwyth Town; 14:00 GMT

Cyncoed Ladies v Briton Ferry Llansawel; 14:00 GMT

Cascade YC v Swansea City; 14:00 GMT

Port Talbot Town v Cardiff City; 14:00 GMT