Dean Lewington was a member of the inaugural MK Dons side in 2004-05

MK Dons captain Dean Lewington has signed a new one-year deal which will take him to 18 seasons at the club.

The left-back, 36, is the longest-serving player in the English Football League having joined the club before they moved to Milton Keynes, making his debut for Wimbledon in 2003.

Lewington is set to make his 800th appearance for the Dons on Saturday.

"I would love to play every game again but I'm well aware that I am not going to be able to go on forever," he said. external-link

"We have a really strong identity once again - we're playing the right way and it's a way that allows us to score some fantastic goals and helps develop players that we hope can take to next level."

Lewington's 42 appearances in all competitions this season is the most at the League One club, and his 687 league games for MK Dons puts him fifth for league games played for one team in post-war English football history.

He has helped the Buckinghamshire side win three promotions and the EFL Trophy, in 2007-08.

Dons manager Russell Martin said: "He continues to be a great example for our younger players, with how he trains and plays but, also, he's performing really well on the pitch and deserves his place in the team."