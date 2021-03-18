Dylan Reid made his debut at Ibrox earlier this month having just turned 16

Manager Jim Goodwin hopes to have persuaded midfield prodigy Dylan Reid's family that his best option is to stay at St Mirren despite interest from Europe's top clubs.

Reid, who turned 16 on 1 March, became the youngest player to play in the Scottish Premiership when he made his debut against Rangers at Ibrox.

"He's had his head turned by a number of huge clubs," Goodwin said.

"I'm not just talking about here in Scotland.

"The two big boys [Rangers and Celtic] in Scotland would love to have him. Half a dozen of the big lads in England would love to have him and we've got teams in Germany as well."

Goodwin is confident St Mirren can keep Reid in Paisley despite that interest, and says talks about a new deal for the teenager are ongoing.

"We managed to put our point across to his mum about the importance of staying here and we've been able to show her examples of some really good players that have come through system at St Mirren.

"Obviously we talk about John McGinn and what he's doing in the English Premier League and the Scottish national team. We don't see why Dylan , without putting too much pressure on, can't go on and do that type of thing."