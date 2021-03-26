2022 World Cup qualifiers: Pick your England XI to face Albania
Last updated on .From the section England
England continue their qualifying campaign for the 2022 Fifa World Cup when they face Albania on Sunday.
A host of fringe players, including attackers Ollie Watkins and Jesse Lingard, impressed in the routine 5-0 win over San Marino on Thursday and will be hopeful of featuring in Tirana.
With just two months to go until manager Gareth Southgate names his squad for Euro 2020, who would you like to see start in Albania?
Pick your England XI below and share your selection using #bbcfootball.
England XI v Albania
Select your England XI to face Albania below.
