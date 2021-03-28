2022 World Cup qualifiers: Pick your England starting XI to face Poland at Wembley
It's so far, so good in England's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign - but next comes arguably their biggest test.
Gareth Southgate's men host Poland on Wednesday (19:45 BST), with comfortable wins against San Marino and Albania behind them.
Will it be the same personnel for the Three Lions or should manager Southgate make some changes?
We want you to pick your England starting XI below and then share it on social media via #bbcfootball.
England XI v Poland
Select your England XI to face Poland below.