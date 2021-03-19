Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Andre Ayew is Swansea's top scorer this season with 14 goals

Head coach Steve Cooper says Andre Ayew will not be absent for any Swansea City fixtures as a result of the upcoming international break.

Ayew's Ghana play qualifying matches in South Africa and at home to Sao Tome & Principe.

Under current Covid-19 rules, anyone who has visited South Africa within 10 days before they travel is banned from entering the United Kingdom.

But Cooper said: "He won't miss any Swansea games, that's for sure."

Cooper added: "Plans are still getting firmed up. Everybody's in agreement over what may or may not happen, especially Andre.

"That will come to light over the next day or two but everything's under control. Everybody should benefit from Andre."

South Africa is on the UK government's red list, meaning travel bans are in place.

Ghana play South Africa on 25 March before hosting Sao Tome & Principe in a second Africa Cup of Nations qualifier three days later.

Swansea go to Birmingham City on 2 April.

It could be that Ayew, Ghana's captain, joins up with his national team after their game in South Africa.

He would not then be blocked from returning to Wales as Ghana is not a red-list country.

Ayew's brother, Crystal Palace forward Jordan, as well as his Eagles team-mate Jeffrey Schlupp and Arsenal's Thomas Partey are also Ghana players.

Swansea face Cardiff City on Saturday in their last game before the international break - and 10th in 31 days - with Cooper hoping national team coaches will take note of the hectic Championship fixture list.

Swansea pair Connor Roberts and Ben Cabango are in the Wales squad, Ryan Manning and Conor Hourihane will go away with the Republic of Ireland and Marc Guehi has been called up by England Under-21s.

"I have been on the other side in international football and I know how important it is and what it takes to be productive," said former England Under-17s boss Cooper.

"But something that's always been in my mind has been taking care of the players.

"There's no excuses not to get the programmes right when they are with international teams because in the end they are the clubs' players.

"The players need really looking after."