The winners of the Scottish title next season are set to earn an automatic place in the Champions League group stages for the following campaign.

Defeats for Ukraine's remaining two representatives in Europe on Thursday means they cannot overtake Scotland in 11th place in the Uefa standings - regardless of Rangers' exit.

That means as long as next season's European champions qualify for the Champions League through their domestic league, Scotland will be awarded a direct place in the groups.

Next season, Scotland will have five clubs in Europe - two in the Champions League, one in the Europa League, and two in the new Conference League.