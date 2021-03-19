Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel, Man City manager Guardiola and Liverpool counterpart Klopp are representing the three English sides left in the Champions League

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Porto and defending champions Bayern Munich take on Paris St-Germain, the team they beat in last year's final.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the Real Madrid v Liverpool tie will face Porto or Chelsea and Manchester City or Dortmund will take on Bayern or PSG.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 6-7 and 13-14 April.

The first legs of the semi-final will be on 27-28 April with the return ties on 4-5 May.

Liverpool and Real Madrid met in the 2018 Champions League final with the Spanish club, who have won the competition a record 13 times, winning 3-1.

The two teams have played each other six times in Europe's top competition, with both winning three games apiece, including Liverpool's 1-0 victory in the 1981 final.

Premier League leaders Manchester City have only met Dortmund in the group stage of the Champions League, with the English side drawing 1-1 at home and losing 1-0 in Germany in 2012.

Chelsea have played Porto eight times, winning five and losing two, and beat the Portuguese side 3-2 on aggregate in their only knockout tie, which came in the last 16 in 2007.

Quarter-final draw:

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Semi-final draw:

Bayern Munich or Paris St-Germain v Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Liverpool v Porto or Chelsea

