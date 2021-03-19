Liverpool face Real Madrid in Champions League last eight
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Porto and defending champions Bayern Munich take on Paris St-Germain, the team they beat in last year's final.
In the semi-finals, the winner of the Real Madrid v Liverpool tie will face Porto or Chelsea and Manchester City or Dortmund will take on Bayern or PSG.
The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 6-7 and 13-14 April.
The first legs of the semi-final will be on 27-28 April with the return ties on 4-5 May.
Liverpool and Real Madrid met in the 2018 Champions League final with the Spanish club, who have won the competition a record 13 times, winning 3-1.
The two teams have played each other six times in Europe's top competition, with both winning three games apiece, including Liverpool's 1-0 victory in the 1981 final.
Premier League leaders Manchester City have only met Dortmund in the group stage of the Champions League, with the English side drawing 1-1 at home and losing 1-0 in Germany in 2012.
Chelsea have played Porto eight times, winning five and losing two, and beat the Portuguese side 3-2 on aggregate in their only knockout tie, which came in the last 16 in 2007.
Quarter-final draw:
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
Porto v Chelsea
Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain
Real Madrid v Liverpool
Semi-final draw:
Bayern Munich or Paris St-Germain v Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid or Liverpool v Porto or Chelsea
More to follow.
City will spend most of the tie trying to convince Harland to join them at the Etihad!
Looking forward to this
Things have just got very interesting
Biggest winners = porto. They got a europa league team
Chelsea have a chance but must not take them for granted
Pep needs to play to Citys strengths and not try and change things like he has done before
Now who believes in Ghosts?
It must be written in the stars!