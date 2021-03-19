Liverpool face Real Madrid in Champions League last eight

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments313

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (left), Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Chelsea boss Tuchel, Man City manager Guardiola and Liverpool counterpart Klopp are representing the three English sides left in the Champions League

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Porto and defending champions Bayern Munich take on Paris St-Germain, the team they beat in last year's final.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the Real Madrid v Liverpool tie will face Porto or Chelsea and Manchester City or Dortmund will take on Bayern or PSG.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 6-7 and 13-14 April.

The first legs of the semi-final will be on 27-28 April with the return ties on 4-5 May.

Liverpool and Real Madrid met in the 2018 Champions League final with the Spanish club, who have won the competition a record 13 times, winning 3-1.

The two teams have played each other six times in Europe's top competition, with both winning three games apiece, including Liverpool's 1-0 victory in the 1981 final.

Premier League leaders Manchester City have only met Dortmund in the group stage of the Champions League, with the English side drawing 1-1 at home and losing 1-0 in Germany in 2012.

Chelsea have played Porto eight times, winning five and losing two, and beat the Portuguese side 3-2 on aggregate in their only knockout tie, which came in the last 16 in 2007.

Quarter-final draw:

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Semi-final draw:

Bayern Munich or Paris St-Germain v Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Liverpool v Porto or Chelsea

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

315 comments

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 11:52

    I know people will say Chelsea got the easy draw - and it is true.... we avoided Dinamo Zagreb!

    • Reply posted by VoodooMagicMan, today at 12:09

      VoodooMagicMan replied:
      Who have man utd got?

      From Darren in Devon.

  • Comment posted by StevieG, today at 11:55

    Perfect draw for the English clubs, especially the PSG v Bayern tie.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 11:59

      Celts replied:
      Lol, remember when everyone used to say UEFA was rigged against English clubs?

  • Comment posted by Clique41, today at 11:52

    Some tasty ties! Good luck to all the English teams!

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 12:26

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      except Liverpool, as I'm really between a rock and a hard place for who I want to see go through between Real and Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Away days FC, today at 11:53

    Could potentially have 3 English clubs in the semi final's 👌

    • Reply posted by mustardcustard, today at 11:54

      mustardcustard replied:
      Last time that happened Barcelona won it 😆

  • Comment posted by Russybcool, today at 11:54

    Well thats the the tie of two underachievers. Very much a tough one for Liverpool, but they have been up against tough ties before and smashed it.

    • Reply posted by Neutral, today at 12:04

      Neutral replied:
      Not sure about tough think we've got pretty much the second easiest draw, very happy with it.

  • Comment posted by MarkLyth, today at 11:53

    very tough for City. Chelsea and Liverpool must be fancying their chances of getting to the final. No easy games though.

    • Reply posted by Loel , today at 11:56

      Loel replied:
      Have you watch Dortmund this year? awful and won't be the the comp next yr

  • Comment posted by ItsAdrianGooner, today at 11:56

    Looks like Haaland will have a chance to meet his new team mates earlier than expected

    • Reply posted by cameron, today at 12:07

      cameron replied:
      in the semi against Bayern?

  • Comment posted by George Piper, today at 11:53

    Payback required for the dirty play Ramos made on Salah back in the 2018 final.

    City will spend most of the tie trying to convince Harland to join them at the Etihad!

    • Reply posted by BACK ON OUR PERCH, today at 11:56

      BACK ON OUR PERCH replied:
      Emptihad

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 11:54

    Good chance of all three English clubs getting to the semi final, let's hope so.

    • Reply posted by Rainfordian, today at 12:13

      Rainfordian replied:
      You really need to stop watching BT Sport.
      City will get banged by Dortmund
      Liverpool will be beaten in both games by Real Madrid
      and Chelsea will blow it in the semis.

  • Comment posted by higgipop, today at 11:54

    Pleased to have a chance to play against Ramos again and maybe we can shoulder our way past them this time.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 11:53

    Some tasty looking games there and to be honest I feel that any team has the potential to beat their opponents

    Looking forward to this

    Things have just got very interesting

    • Reply posted by Bielsa, today at 12:15

      Bielsa replied:
      "Things have just got very interesting"

      Yes, thats why the competition shoudl be knockout all the way, none of these turgid group games, its only once the groups have finished that its interesting

      But we all know the group games are money driven so it wont change

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 11:53

    That's a very interesting draw. It keeps most of the big team favourites apart, and the semi-final lineup potential is tasty.

    • Reply posted by Dave B, today at 11:54

      Dave B replied:
      It keeps most of the big team favourites apart - really. Did Bayern not draw PSG?

  • Comment posted by LFc1690, today at 12:20

    Man Utd v Granada, is that a TV Channel on a Thursday evening. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by talks_sense, today at 12:13

    Biggest losers = psg. That's a tough one for them.

    Biggest winners = porto. They got a europa league team

  • Comment posted by Irons45, today at 11:57

    Both Liverpool and Real have not had good seasons this year so hard to say which way it will go.
    Chelsea have a chance but must not take them for granted
    Pep needs to play to Citys strengths and not try and change things like he has done before

  • Comment posted by Original_Invincibles, today at 11:56

    I can tell you know that Bayern are in the final beating PSG and Man City on their way Chelsea make the semis while Liverpool edge out Real Madrid and Chelsea to the final

    • Reply posted by Original_Invincibles, today at 11:57

      Original_Invincibles replied:
      Porto Are Getting Battered

  • Comment posted by Mouser, today at 12:11

    A Liverpool/Chelsea semi final with the final in Istanbul.
    Now who believes in Ghosts?
    It must be written in the stars!

  • Comment posted by SteadersDad, today at 12:17

    Can't see who Man Utd got

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 12:22

      Richard replied:
      Granada, then Ajax or Roma. Tough call if they make the semi....

  • Comment posted by Edgar The Egg , today at 12:13

    Bye bye Liverpool

  • Comment posted by Six Stars, today at 12:11

    I cannot wait for Ramos to come to Anfield. Only hope we can have a full stadium to welcome him.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport