Former Manchester City keeper Joe Hart joined Spurs on a free transfer last summer

Tottenham keeper Joe Hart has apologised after his social media team posted a message of "job done" on his Instagram account following Spurs' Europa League exit.

Spurs took a 2-0 lead into the second leg of the last 16 tie at Dinamo Zagreb but were beaten 3-0.

"Someone thought that we'd won 3-0," said Hart about the post. "As sloppy as it sounds, it's the truth.

"That's unacceptable and I'm sure it's annoyed a lot of people."

He added: "I'm sorry it's come to that."

Mislav Orsic scored a hat-trick for the Croatian champions as they took advantage of a poor performance from Tottenham.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho apologised to his side's fans after the match and said his players failed "at the basics of life" following their elimination, while first-choice keeper Hugo Lloris called Tottenham's display a "disgrace".

"I feel like I need to come on and make an apology on behalf of my social media team," said Hart, who joined Spurs on a free transfer in August 2020.

"It's obviously not come from me and I've got nothing but love for the club and support for the team. I'm just as down as the boys are, so apologies.

"Unfortunately it's happened but just know it didn't come from any other place other than a typo."