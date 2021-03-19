More than 1,000 people watched Guernsey FC beat FC Isle of Man on penalties last September

Guernsey FC and FC Isle of Man will play each other in two matches for the second successive season.

The teams from the two crown dependencies will again play in the Skipton Cup, which Guernsey won last summer on penalties.

The Manx side will host the first game at The Bowl, in Douglas, on Saturday, 17 July, with Guernsey hosting the return fixture a fortnight later.

Last season's games were the only ones either side played because of Covid-19.

FC Isle of Man had been due to start their first season in the English football pyramid this season having joined the 10th tier North West Counties League Division One South, but were unable to play because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Guernsey FC were forced to pull out of the Isthmian League this season for similar reasons, although both sides' leagues have since been cancelled.

"The Skipton Cup will form an integral part of both clubs' pre-season preparations for the years to come," said FC Isle of Man's commercial director Ty Smith.

It is hoped that fans from both islands will be able to travel to their side's away games provided Covid-19 restrictions permit it.

Last summer an 'air bridge' was established between the two islands allowing free travel as both had low rates of the virus.

"This year we have the extra interest of the game being played over two legs. After a testing 12 months with very little to cheer about, the confirmation of the fixtures is really good news," said Guernsey FC director Nic Legg.

"We hope many of our fans will be able to join us in the Isle of Man and we look forward to welcoming the Ravens to Footes Lane.

"The squad can't wait to walk out at The Bowl, and, of course, we will be giving it our all to make sure we keep hold of the Skipton Cup on 31 July."