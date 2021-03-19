Alex Mowatt: Barnsley captain's red card v Wycombe overturned
Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt will avoid a three-match ban after the red card he received in their win against Wycombe on Wednesday was overturned.
The 26-year-old was shown a straight red by referee Darren Bond for a two-footed tackle on Scott Kashket.
However the dismissal was overturned by an independent regulatory commission following an appeal by the Tykes.
Mowatt will now be available for this weekend's South Yorkshire derby with struggling Sheffield Wednesday.
"The red card for us was never, ever a red - the referee lost control," Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael said after the match, calling the decision "unjust".
"It was never a bad foul - he tackled over the ball without a straight leg and that's why we can't accept this."