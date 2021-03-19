Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Alex Mowatt was sent off in the 73rd minute of Barnsley's win against Wycombe on Wednesday

Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt will avoid a three-match ban after the red card he received in their win against Wycombe on Wednesday was overturned.

The 26-year-old was shown a straight red by referee Darren Bond for a two-footed tackle on Scott Kashket.

However the dismissal was overturned by an independent regulatory commission following an appeal by the Tykes.

Mowatt will now be available for this weekend's South Yorkshire derby with struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

"The red card for us was never, ever a red - the referee lost control," Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael said after the match, calling the decision "unjust".

"It was never a bad foul - he tackled over the ball without a straight leg and that's why we can't accept this."