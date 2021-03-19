Last updated on .From the section Irish

Joel Cooper brought Linfield back into the game

Linfield came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Crusaders and stretch their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership to 11 points.

In-form Shayne Lavery capitalised on a Paul Heatley mistake to smash home the winner on 66 minutes.

Crusaders had taken an early lead through a Ross Clarke wonder goal but Joel Cooper equalised soon after the break.

The Blues have played three games more than second-placed Coleraine.

The Bannsiders are at home to Carrick Rangers on Saturday and will be looking to respond after the title holders recovered well from going behind to display patience to earn what was an important three points.

Tempers flared in injury time at Seaview as a clash between Jarlatrh O'Rourke and Lavery in the corner led to players from both sides getting involved in a melee, but referee Raymond Crangle took no action.

Home substitute Jamie McGonigle had just fired wide but could not prevent Stephen Baxter's men suffering their fifth defeat in six matches.

