Pep Guardiola worked with Jadon Sancho before he left the club in 2017

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he does not regret England forward Jadon Sancho leaving the club and is happy to see him performing well.

Academy product Sancho, 20, rejected a new contract at City when he was 17 to instead join Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The Premier League leaders will face the Bundesliga outfit in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

"I've said many times, it is not a regret. He decides. He's doing really well," said Guardiola.

"Congratulations, he's an exceptional player.

"He is a national team player with huge quality, doing really well in Dortmund.

"We wanted him to stay but he decided to leave, and when people decide to leave all we can do is [let them] leave.

"I wish him all the best, except when he plays against us. No regrets at all. If he's happy, I'm happy."

Sancho will miss England's upcoming internationals against San Marino, Albania and Portugal with a calf injury, but is expected to be fit for the games against City on 6 and 14 April.

"Nobody knows," said Guardiola, of what might have been had Sancho stayed.

"Maybe he stays and we don't play good or better. The life of every person decides what life they lead.

"We will face him, try to control him - we know the quality he has, everyone knows.

"The quality in Dortmund is from all departments. They are a strong team."