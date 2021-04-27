League One
BurtonBurton Albion19:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull442681077364186
2Peterborough432571174403482
3Sunderland431916866392773
4Lincoln City422191264442072
5Oxford Utd442081670541668
6Blackpool4219111253371668
7Portsmouth432081559461368
8Charlton4218121263521166
9MK Dons441810166358564
10Gillingham44189176159263
11Ipswich431711154144-362
12Accrington431711155864-662
13Doncaster42186185858060
14Fleetwood431611164537859
15Crewe431611165057-759
16Shrewsbury421314154650-453
17Burton431411185566-1153
18Plymouth441411195276-2453
19Wimbledon431213185064-1449
20Wigan44139225070-2048
21Northampton441111224063-2344
22Rochdale431013205473-1943
23Swindon44124285084-3440
24Bristol Rovers44108264068-2838
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC