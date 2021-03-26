League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull372161062303269
2Peterborough362061058372166
3Sunderland351713554272764
4Lincoln City371881155401562
5Doncaster34176115344957
6Blackpool341681042301256
7Oxford Utd37168135143856
8Charlton371511115450456
9Portsmouth351671251381355
10Gillingham37166155349454
11Ipswich35166133937254
12Accrington35158124944553
13MK Dons37149145452251
14Crewe36149134446-251
15Fleetwood371311134132950
16Plymouth37139154758-1148
17Shrewsbury341113103939046
18Burton36118174661-1541
19Swindon37114224465-2137
20Northampton3799193253-2136
21Bristol Rovers3797213659-2334
22Wigan3697203964-2534
23Wimbledon35712163559-2433
24Rochdale36711184667-2132
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC