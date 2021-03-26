Manchester United v West Ham United

Man Utd WomenManchester United Women11:30West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 3Thorisdottir
- 4Turner
- 21Turner
- 17Batlle
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 7Toone
- 37Staniforth
- 16James
- 24Press
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 9Sigsworth
- 12Ladd
- 18Hanson
- 19Ross
- 20Smith
- 22Bentley
- 28Jones
- 32Bourne
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Brosnan
- 22Fisk
- 5Flaherty
- 26Vetterlein
- 2Redisch Kvamme
- 12Longhurst
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 10Svitková
- 21Dali
- 25van Egmond
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 3Pacheco
- 11Mustafa
- 16Ramsey
- 23Cissoko
- 27Barker
- 41Denton
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match report to follow.