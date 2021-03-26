The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women15:30Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1714215284444
2Man City Women17133154114342
3Man Utd Women17112435181735
4Arsenal Women16102450143632
5Everton Women177463025525
6Brighton Women176381530-1521
7Reading Women174852127-620
8Tottenham Women174581629-1317
9B'ham City Women163391230-1812
10Aston Villa Women1531111139-2810
11Bristol City Women1724111461-4710
12West Ham Women1523101634-189
