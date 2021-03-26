|International friendly: Wales v Mexico
|Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C
Wales are set to make wholesale changes for Saturday's friendly at home to Mexico, which sits between two important World Cup qualifiers.
Wales started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat in Belgium on Wednesday.
They host the Czech Republic at Cardiff City Stadium in their second qualifier on Tuesday.
So for Saturday's friendly at the same venue, caretaker manager Robert Page will rotate his squad to preserve players for competitive action.
"Our most important thing is the World Cup qualifiers," said Page.
"We've got a massive game on Tuesday so the team will be selected with one eye on that game on Tuesday."
In the absence of rested first-team players such as captain Gareth Bale, there could be opportunities for several youngsters.
Among those pushing for starts are Swansea City's 20-year-old centre-back Ben Cabango - who has only made substitute appearances for Wales so far - and Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts, 22.
At the other end of the experience spectrum, there will also be a starting place for full-back Chris Gunter, who will become the first men's player to win 100 caps for Wales as he captains the side.
"I'm just very proud. It means the world to me to represent the country and do what I know so many people would love to do," said Gunter.
"You never it take for granted. It's tough to put into words because you've given your life to hopefully perform for your country."
Gunter's experience will be valuable as Wales' youthful side take on a Mexican team ranked ninth in the world and unbeaten in 10 matches.
"From a learning point of view, it's great to have this opposition," said Page.
"It's going to be a challenging game, a tough game."
Team news
Wales will be without midfielder Joe Allen against Mexico and the Czech Republic.
The 31-year-old was forced off after just seven minutes of Wednesday's defeat in Belgium after suffering a soft-tissue injury.
Wales had already been hit by the withdrawals of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey (thigh), Tottenham left-back Ben Davies (calf) and Luton centre-back Tom Lockyer (ankle) earlier this week.
James Lawrence, who started against Belgium, is another who is unavailable for Wales' next two games.
The St Pauli centre-back is unable to travel to Wales for the games in Cardiff with Mexico and the Czech Republic because of Covid-19 restrictions.
As a result, Swansea central defender Brandon Cooper has been called up to the squad for the first time.
Match facts
- Wales and Mexico have played each other four times, with two draws and two wins for Mexico.
- The only competitive match between the sides came at the 1958 World Cup, when an Ivor Allchurch goal helped Wales to a 1-1 draw.
- The most recent meeting, a May 2018 friendly in Pasadena, California, ended goalless.
- Mexico are ninth in the Fifa world rankings, while Wales are 18th.
- Wednesday's 3-1 World Cup qualifying loss in Belgium ended a run of 11 competitive matches without defeat for Wales.
- Belgium's goals were the first Wales had conceded away from home in competitive games since October 2019.
- Wales have won seven of their past eight matches at Cardiff City Stadium, drawing the other with Croatia, since a 2-1 defeat to Denmark in the Nations League in November 2018.
- Wales have only won three of their past 16 friendly matches, drawing four and losing nine. They have just 13 goals with six of those coming in a 6-0 win over China in March 2018.
- Chris Gunter will become the first man to win 100 caps for Wales if he plays against Mexico.
- Mexico are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions, and their only defeat in their past 22 fixtures was a 4-0 friendly loss to Argentina in September 2019.
- Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez is Mexico's all-time leading scorer with 52 goals but the 32-year-old is not in the squad for this game.