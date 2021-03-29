Charlie Adam: Former Liverpool & Scotland player picks his team-mates XI

Charlie Adam's 18-year career is still going strong with hometown club Dundee in the Scottish Championship.

After establishing himself at Rangers, the midfielder played with Liverpool and Stoke and enjoyed an international career that brought 26 Scotland caps.

Here, the 35-year-old picks the best XI from the team-mates he's had in the previous two decades.

Goalkeeper - Pepe Reina

There's only two goalies I could put here; Allan McGregor and Pepe Reina. Obviously two different types of goalkeeper, but I'm going to go with Reina just because he was a part of that golden generation for Spain. Going to the World Cup and winning the European Championships twice.

Defenders - Glen Johnson, Jamie Carragher, Ryan Shawcross, Stephen Crainey

Glen Johnson for me could play anywhere on the pitch, he was that good on the ball. Had 60 caps for England, got a massive move to Liverpool. He then one day decided to hang his boots up and only saw him on the golf course since. One v one, going forward, left foot, right foot - he had everything to be a top player.

Jamie Carragher speaks for himself - 700-odd games for Liverpool, Champions League winner, FA Cup, League Cup. He always put the team before himself and those type of defenders are vital for your team.

Ryan Shawcross set a standard by how he looked after himself and prepared for a game. Someone you could trust when things were going wrong to back you up. He got tarred with the tackle on Aaron Ramsey and he had to get over that and still went on to play over 300 games for Stoke. He's got a big move to Inter Miami now, he's moving out there in the next couple of weeks.

As a professional footballer, Stephen Crainey was unbelievable. Day in, day out just all out. Very good left foot, led by example and was a part of that team that got promoted at Blackpool. Underrated, when I was a part of the Blackpool team, he was excellent. He's still one of my best mates in football.

Midfield - Steven Nzonzi, Steven Gerrard, Darren Fletcher

Steven Nzonzi was a player capable of playing at a higher level than he did. He was a dribbler, six foot, could head it, pass it and just didn't get the right move at the right time. He was a top player. He has won the World Cup and the Europa League so it's not a bad career but when he was with Stoke, I thought he'd go to one of the big boys.

I have to put Steven Gerrard in. I think it was 18 games I played with him. He had a lot of issues with his calf when I was there. He still has 500 games for Liverpool. A great, genuine, top guy. Everyone looks at him on this pedestal and I still look up to him now. Until you get into that dressing room with him, I was overawed by him. When you get down to it he was just a great guy that wanted to win.

He won trophies on his own. That FA Cup final v West Ham. When I was at the club I remember him coming back from injury and he scored a hat-trick against Everton in the derby and he just walked off the pitch like it was nothing. He's my captain, he's my best player.

Darren Fletcher - outstanding all round. Top man, gentlemen, so down to earth. Fletch won five Premier League trophies, was captain of Scotland but when it comes down to it he's a great guy. He had a tough time off the pitch with his illness but to come back and play on was incredible. I remember coming through as a young lad and I always looked up to Fletch playing at a top club. He's always on the end of the phone to get back to you.

Forwards - Marco Arnautovic, Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling

Marco Arnautovic - a real character. He should still be playing in the Premier League and could have easily played for one of the big clubs. Off the pitch he wanted out every window and it wasn't good for him. He had everything, though - power, pace and could see a pass. He had a personality, he knew he was a good player but he was one of the lads. I just loved playing with him. He was a great character to be around and trained well.

When Raheem Sterling signed for Man City for £50m I said then it was a steal. They did pay over the odds for him at the time but he's paid that back and then some. He was quick, clever, could see a goal. I wasn't sure he would go to that level as I wasn't sure he could score enough goals, but Pep Guardoila has taken his game to another level.

Luis Suarez - what you see on the pitch is what he is off it, I can still see it now - Suarez and Carragher booting lumps out of each other in training but in a good way, as they both wanted to win. When I first met him he was a good player but not a top finisher. One day in training though it just all clicked. He was a top player at Liverpool but when he went to Barcelona he just went to another level

He was the best number nine in the world at one point, Neymar on one side, Lionel Messi on the other and him through the middle was incredible. I remember it well [the bite]. I was right there and I was pulling him down the tunnel. All of sudden it went crazy in the tunnel and carnage. We'd seen the news on the bus and it just went crazy.

Manager - Walter Smith

Because of what he achieved and everything that's going on at the moment. I had a few telling offs from him but I think he could manage this team, the personalities. Someone like Walter would represent them well.