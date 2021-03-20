Last updated on .From the section Irish

Brandon Doyle's impressive individual goal was not enough to seal three points for Warrenpoint

Ryan Waide's first Ballymena United goal was enough to earn the Sky Blues a point after a frenetic 2-2 draw with Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Adam Carroll fired Point into a first-half lead less than a minute after Gabriel Sava had saved Ballymena striker Paul McElroy's penalty.

Shay McCartan levelled for the visitors before Brandon Doyle put the home side ahead for the second time.

Ballymena hit back though as Waide blasted home three minutes from time.

Having drawn 1-1 at the same venue on Tuesday night, it looked as though Ballymena would get their noses in front first when Ben Mullen fouled Jude Winchester inside the box.

McElroy stepped up to take the spot-kick, but his effort lacked power and conviction as Sava gathered comfortably.

Then, in the blink of an eye, Warrenpoint found themselves in front when Carroll fired home with the forward doing well to beat Jordan Williamson on the turn just 48 seconds after Ballymena's penalty miss.

Ballymena defender Conor Keely was guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance in the first half when he fired over from three yards out after a corner.

Ballymena hit back through McCartan after the break, though, as McElroy atoned for his earlier penalty miss by storming down the left flank before drilling a dangerous cross into the path of Waide.

His first touch was heavy, but McCartan was on hand to fire high into the net from two yards for his ninth goal of the season.

Then, with time running out, substitute Brandon Doyle looked to have won it for the hosts when he produced an impressive piece of forward play five minutes from time.

Having beaten Ross Redman in the air, the 22-year-old held off centre-back Keeley before guiding his right-footed shot past Williamson.

Warrenpoint's lead didn't last long, however, as Waide popped up with a rasping left-footed finish in the 87th-minute to ensure a second draw between the sides in the space of four days.