German Bundesliga
Köln1. FC Köln2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Köln

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Horn
  • 19EhizibueSubstituted forSchmitzat 82'minutes
  • 22Meré
  • 5Czichos
  • 3Katterbach
  • 31Wolf
  • 14HectorSubstituted forRexhbecajat 82'minutes
  • 28Skhiri
  • 8Jakobs
  • 18Duda
  • 24Drexler

Substitutes

  • 2Schmitz
  • 13Meyer
  • 16Zieler
  • 20Rexhbecaj
  • 21Özcan
  • 26Cestic
  • 29Thielmann
  • 43Dennis
  • 47Obuz

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 24MeunierSubstituted forKnauffat 81'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 15Hummels
  • 14Schulz
  • 8Dahoud
  • 32ReynaSubstituted forCarvalhoat 66'minutes
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 34mins
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forMoukokoat 45'minutes
  • 10T Hazard
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 6Delaney
  • 16Akanji
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 26Piszczek
  • 30Passlack
  • 36Knauff
  • 37Raschl
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mats Hummels.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Reinier with a headed pass.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).

  4. Post update

    Elvis Rexhbecaj (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Benno Schmitz replaces Kingsley Ehizibue.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Elvis Rexhbecaj replaces Jonas Hector.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ansgar Knauff replaces Thomas Meunier.

  8. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

  11. Post update

    Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Giovanni Reyna.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FC Köln 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).

  15. Post update

    Jorge Meré (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.

  17. Post update

    Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln).

  19. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Nico Schulz.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich26194378354361
2RB Leipzig26176348212757
3Wolfsburg26149345222351
4Frankfurt261211352361647
5B Dortmund261331053371642
6B Leverkusen25117743281540
7Union Berlin2691164031938
8Stuttgart269984741636
9Freiburg259793739-234
10B Mgladbach258984140133
11Hoffenheim2586113943-430
12Werder Bremen2679103138-730
13Augsburg2585122738-1129
14Köln2667132545-2025
15Arminia Bielefeld2664162045-2522
16Hertha Berlin2556142845-1721
17Mainz2556142444-2021
18Schalke2517171666-5010
View full German Bundesliga table

