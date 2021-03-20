1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund

Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Line-ups
Köln
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Horn
- 19EhizibueSubstituted forSchmitzat 82'minutes
- 22Meré
- 5Czichos
- 3Katterbach
- 31Wolf
- 14HectorSubstituted forRexhbecajat 82'minutes
- 28Skhiri
- 8Jakobs
- 18Duda
- 24Drexler
Substitutes
- 2Schmitz
- 13Meyer
- 16Zieler
- 20Rexhbecaj
- 21Özcan
- 26Cestic
- 29Thielmann
- 43Dennis
- 47Obuz
B Dortmund
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 35Hitz
- 24MeunierSubstituted forKnauffat 81'minutes
- 23Can
- 15Hummels
- 14Schulz
- 8Dahoud
- 32ReynaSubstituted forCarvalhoat 66'minutes
- 22BellinghamBooked at 34mins
- 19BrandtSubstituted forMoukokoat 45'minutes
- 10T Hazard
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 6Delaney
- 16Akanji
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 26Piszczek
- 30Passlack
- 36Knauff
- 37Raschl
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away11
Live Text
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Reinier with a headed pass.
Foul by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).
Elvis Rexhbecaj (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Benno Schmitz replaces Kingsley Ehizibue.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Elvis Rexhbecaj replaces Jonas Hector.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ansgar Knauff replaces Thomas Meunier.
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Giovanni Reyna.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Foul by Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).
Jorge Meré (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.
Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln).
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Nico Schulz.
Attempt blocked. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.