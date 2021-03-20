Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart

Marc Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17BoatengBooked at 37mins
- 4Süle
- 19DaviesBooked at 12mins
- 18Goretzka
- 27Alaba
- 10SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 83'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 83'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forComanat 60'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 29Coman
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
Stuttgart
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Kobel
- 5Mavropanos
- 2Anton
- 4KempfBooked at 86mins
- 14WamangitukaSubstituted forKlimowiczat 35'minutes
- 32AhamadaSubstituted forFörsterat 45'minutes
- 3EndoSubstituted forKarazorat 77'minutes
- 24SosaSubstituted forGonzálezat 45'minutes
- 8CastroBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDidaviat 76'minutes
- 7Coulibaly
- 9Kalajdzic
Substitutes
- 10Didavi
- 15Stenzel
- 16Karazor
- 20Förster
- 21Klement
- 22González
- 30Massimo
- 31Klimowicz
- 33Bredlow
- Referee:
- Daniel Schlager
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Marc Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart).
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Leroy Sané.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Nicolás González tries a through ball, but Daniel Didavi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Foul by Daniel Didavi (VfB Stuttgart).
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atakan Karazor (VfB Stuttgart).
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Atakan Karazor replaces Wataru Endo.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Daniel Didavi replaces Gonzalo Castro.
Foul by Mateo Klimowicz (VfB Stuttgart).
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Mateo Klimowicz (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).