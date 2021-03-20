German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich4StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0

Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17BoatengBooked at 37mins
  • 4Süle
  • 19DaviesBooked at 12mins
  • 18Goretzka
  • 27Alaba
  • 10SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 83'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 83'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forComanat 60'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 29Coman
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala

Stuttgart

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 5Mavropanos
  • 2Anton
  • 4KempfBooked at 86mins
  • 14WamangitukaSubstituted forKlimowiczat 35'minutes
  • 32AhamadaSubstituted forFörsterat 45'minutes
  • 3EndoSubstituted forKarazorat 77'minutes
  • 24SosaSubstituted forGonzálezat 45'minutes
  • 8CastroBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDidaviat 76'minutes
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 9Kalajdzic

Substitutes

  • 10Didavi
  • 15Stenzel
  • 16Karazor
  • 20Förster
  • 21Klement
  • 22González
  • 30Massimo
  • 31Klimowicz
  • 33Bredlow
Referee:
Daniel Schlager

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamStuttgart
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Marc Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Marc Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart).

  3. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Thomas Müller.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Leroy Sané.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  8. Post update

    Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Nicolás González tries a through ball, but Daniel Didavi is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Didavi (VfB Stuttgart).

  11. Post update

    Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Atakan Karazor (VfB Stuttgart).

  13. Post update

    Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Atakan Karazor replaces Wataru Endo.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Daniel Didavi replaces Gonzalo Castro.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mateo Klimowicz (VfB Stuttgart).

  17. Post update

    Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  19. Post update

    Mateo Klimowicz (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich26194378354361
2RB Leipzig26176348212757
3Wolfsburg26149345222351
4Frankfurt261211352361647
5B Dortmund261331053371642
6B Leverkusen25117743281540
7Union Berlin2691164031938
8Stuttgart269984741636
9Freiburg259793739-234
10B Mgladbach258984140133
11Hoffenheim2586113943-430
12Werder Bremen2679103138-730
13Augsburg2585122738-1129
14Köln2667132545-2025
15Arminia Bielefeld2664162045-2522
16Hertha Berlin2556142845-1721
17Mainz2556142444-2021
18Schalke2517171666-5010
View full German Bundesliga table

