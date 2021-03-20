Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo0Real MadridReal Madrid2

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Villar
  • 2Mallo
  • 4Araújo
  • 24Murillo
  • 19Martín
  • 14TapiaBooked at 25mins
  • 23Méndez
  • 6D Suárez
  • 9Nolito
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 22Mina Lorenzo

Substitutes

  • 8Beltrán
  • 12Ferreyra
  • 17Juncà
  • 18Aidoo
  • 20Vázquez
  • 21Solari
  • 27Baeza
  • 29Fontán
  • 41Sequeira

Real Madrid

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5Varane
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Mendy
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Valverde
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 22mins
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 22Isco
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 34Duro
Referee:
Mario Melero López

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Denis Suárez (Celta Vigo).

  3. Post update

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aarón Martín with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Santi Mina (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Celta Vigo 0, Real Madrid 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  9. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Santi Mina (Celta Vigo).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) with an attempt from very close range is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Denis Suárez (Celta Vigo).

  15. Booking

    Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).

  17. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Santi Mina (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Denis Suárez following a set piece situation.

  19. Booking

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid27196250183263
2Real Madrid28186448222660
3Barcelona27185461233859
4Sevilla27173738201854
5Real Sociedad27129643222145
6Real Betis28143113841-345
7Villarreal2791353730740
8Granada27106113344-1136
9Ath Bilbao2898113832635
10Levante2881193637-135
11Celta Vigo28810103442-834
12Valencia2779113237-530
13Osasuna2778122335-1229
14Cádiz2778122342-1929
15Getafe2777132132-1128
16Real Valladolid27511112537-1226
17Elche2759132441-1724
18Eibar28411132233-1123
19Alavés2758142343-2023
20Huesca27311132644-1820
View full Spanish La Liga table

