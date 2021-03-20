Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Villar
- 2Mallo
- 4Araújo
- 24Murillo
- 19Martín
- 14TapiaBooked at 25mins
- 23Méndez
- 6D Suárez
- 9Nolito
- 10Iago Aspas
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 8Beltrán
- 12Ferreyra
- 17Juncà
- 18Aidoo
- 20Vázquez
- 21Solari
- 27Baeza
- 29Fontán
- 41Sequeira
Real Madrid
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 23Mendy
- 14Casemiro
- 15Valverde
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 22mins
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 22Isco
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 34Duro
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Denis Suárez (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Attempt saved. Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aarón Martín with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Santi Mina (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Goal!
Goal! Celta Vigo 0, Real Madrid 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Santi Mina (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) with an attempt from very close range is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Denis Suárez (Celta Vigo).
Booking
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Santi Mina (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Denis Suárez following a set piece situation.
Booking
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).