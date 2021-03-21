Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Conor Washington could miss the first two qualifiers in the World Cup qualifying campaign

Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington is an injury concern for the World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria later this month.

The 28-year-old was forced off while playing for Charlton Athletic against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

"He's got a problem with his hamstring or lower back so that's got to be assessed," Charlton boss Nigel Adkins told Valley Pass Live.

Washington has scored four goals in 28 international appearances.

Northern Ireland start their qualifying campaign against the Italians in Parma on Thursday before taking on the USA in a Windsor Park friendly three days later.

Bulgaria are the visitors to Belfast on 31 March for Northern Ireland's second qualifier in Group C.

Washington, who made his Northern Ireland debut in 2016, was one of six forwards named in Ian Barraclough's squad on Thursday.

Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles was called up for the first time after scoring 17 goals for the League One side this season.