Glenavon striker Danny Purkis celebrates in the 4-4 draw with Coleraine in Lurgan in November

Danske Bank Premiership Date: Tuesday, 23 March Kick-offs: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary, in-play clips and match reports on the BBC Sport website

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney wants more from his title-chasing side when they meet Glenavon at Mourneview Park on Tuesday night.

The Bannsiders edged out Carrick Rangers 1-0 on Saturday to move eight points behind leaders Linfield with two games in hand.

"We've got to do better that we were against Carrick if we want to get three points," said Kearney.

"Glenavon have been very good this season and it's a tough place to go."

He added: "They have been particularly good in the last month or so, enjoying their best form of the season.

"It's up to us to amass as many points in the 38 games as possible - that's been our target all season and going into Tuesday night. It's everyone else's job talk about league tables and winning it."

Oval defeat

Glenavon sit eighth in the standings after the injury-hit side lost 3-1 to Glentoran at the Oval on Saturday.

Lurgan Blues defender Andrew Doyle is suspended for the Lurgan encounter but boss Gary Hamilton expects to have additional options for selection.

"Hopefully we'll get a couple of players back and be a bit more like ourselves in terms of players playing in their proper positions to give ourselves a better chance." said Hamilton.

"Coleraine are a top side and at the minute they are the team that will push Linfield the closest.

"Oran Kearney's teams have been hard to beat over the last few years and it will not be any different on Tuesday."

Linfield have chalked up five straight wins as the champions prepare to face Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Shayne Lavery celebrates scoring against Crusaders on Friday as Linfield continued their excellent form

Basement boys Dungannon Swifts will aim to end a seven-match losing run against Crusaders while strugglers Carrick host Portadown.

Fourth-placed Glentoran will continue their push for a European place with a Milltown meeting against Warrenpoint Town.

"The game with Warrenpoint is our next cup final - they are physical, well organised and they have talent," said Glens manager Mick McDermott.

"Sometimes you go up against a big, strong, physical team and that's all you get but that's not Warrenpoint.

"They have talent as well and Barry Gray has done a great job recruiting. We expect a hard, hard match and we beat them there recently so they will be looking to rectify that."