Joel Randall was in considerable pain after scoring his side's equaliser

Exeter City winger Joel Randall is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The highly-rated winger, 21, was carried off after scoring the equaliser in a 2-1 loss at Tranmere Rovers.

"He looks sore. It was a great finish, I'm delighted he got that goal, but it's come at a price, and a costly one at that," Exeter City manager Matt Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"It looks like realistically his season will be over."

Randall had enjoyed a breakout season, scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances, and the academy product was reportedly the subject of a January bid from League One side Charlton Athletic as well as interesting Scottish giants Celtic.

Exeter were beaten thanks to a penalty in either half from Tranmere - a result which sees City drop four points below the League Two play-off places.

"Too many times I've stood here and complained about referees and it doesn't help us in any way, it seems to be a hindrance so I won't mention anything of what I feel towards the referee at the end of the day," Taylor added.

"I don't want to be nearly men this season, but it's gone against us and that's the way football goes sometimes.

"We've got to pick the boys up pretty quickly, because we've got 12 big games, but I've got to be honest, we're running out of those matches to come in terms of picking up points."