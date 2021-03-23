Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny's first full campaign as Republic of Ireland manager is around the corner as Serbia await in the first game of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The new Republic manager has a few selection headaches ahead of the opener as several big-name injuries have disrupted his plans.

This is your chance to be the boss and select your team to start in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Do you stick with youth or go for experienced heads to get you off to a flying start and pick up a much-needed three points? Don't forget to share your results!