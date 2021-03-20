Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham has played 22 times for Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was subjected to racist abuse online after his team's draw at Cologne on Saturday.

Bellingham, 17, who has been called up for England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, posted about the abuse on his Instagram account.

"Just another day on social media," he said external-link .

"Something needs to change. We stand with you Jude Bellingham," the Football Association tweeted external-link .

"We continue to be disgusted by the discriminatory abuse our players - and others across the game - are being subjected to online."

Dortmund drew 2-2 at Cologne on Saturday thanks to a late equaliser from Erling Braut Haaland.

Bellingham, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City last summer, gave away a penalty in the first half.

Dortmund also condemned the abuse posting on Twitter: "Racism belongs nowhere."