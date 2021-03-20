Match ends, Real Valladolid 1, Sevilla 1.
Sevilla goalkeeper Bono scored an injury-time equaliser to rescue a La Liga point at Real Valladolid.
The 29-year-old Morocco international came up for a corner and ended up slamming home from eight yards after Jules Kounde deflected Youssef En-Nesyri's cross into his path.
He was booked for removing his shirt in celebration.
Fabian Orellana had given struggling Valladolid a first-half lead with a penalty.
Bono, who was born in Canada, becomes the first Sevilla goalkeeper to score since Andres Palop's header against Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2006-07 Europa League.
He is the second La Liga goalkeeper to score a goal this year - Eibar's Marko Dmitrovic scored a penalty against Atletico Madrid in January.
The last year in which there were two goals scored by goalkeepers in La Liga was 1987.
Line-ups
Real Valladolid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Jiménez
- 18Janko
- 24Fernández
- 15El Yamiq
- 25OlazaBooked at 52mins
- 10PlanoSubstituted forGonzálezat 84'minutes
- 17MesaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forSan Emeterio Díazat 75'minutes
- 14AlcarazSubstituted forHerrero Javaloyasat 75'minutes
- 12OrellanaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPérezat 84'minutes
- 9WeissmanSubstituted forKodroat 84'minutes
- 7Guardiola Navarro
Substitutes
- 1Masip
- 2Pérez
- 3Kodro
- 5Sánchez de Felipe
- 6González
- 8Pérez
- 19Villa Suárez
- 20San Emeterio Díaz
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 22Martínez García
- 23Rubio
Sevilla
Formation 4-3-3
- 13BonoBooked at 90mins
- 16NavasSubstituted forOcamposat 45'minutes
- 12Koundé
- 20Santos Silva
- 4RekikSubstituted forde Jongat 67'minutes
- 8JordánSubstituted forRodríguezat 78'minutes
- 6GudeljSubstituted forRakiticat 67'minutes
- 21TorresSubstituted forAcuñaat 45'minutes
- 7Fernández Saez
- 15En-Nesyri
- 24Gómez
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 2Gnagnon
- 3Gómez
- 5Ocampos
- 9de Jong
- 10Rakitic
- 11El Haddadi
- 14Rodríguez
- 18Escudero
- 19Acuña
- 22Vázquez
- 31Díaz
- Referee:
- Xavier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 1, Sevilla 1.
Booking
Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Real Valladolid 1, Sevilla 1. Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jules Koundé following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Lucas Olaza.
Post update
Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla).
Post update
Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Míchel (Real Valladolid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Suso with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Lucas Olaza.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Bruno González replaces Óscar Plano.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Kike Pérez replaces Fabián Orellana.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Kenan Kodro replaces Shon Weissman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssef En-Nesyri.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Lucas Olaza.
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Fabián Orellana.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Joan Jordán.
Post update
Attempt missed. Suso (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Papu Gómez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
