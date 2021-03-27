|World Cup qualifying Group F: Israel v Scotland
|Venue: Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv Date: Sunday, 28 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Scotland go into Sunday's match against Israel with the same squad that faced Austria in Thursday's 2-2 draw.
Che Adams made his debut as a second-half substitute, meaning fellow forward Kevin Nisbet is the only uncapped player left in Steve Clarke's squad.
Scotland played Israel three times in 2020, losing away in November.
Both of the Hampden matches were drawn but the Scots won the penalty shoot-out in the European Championship play-off semi-final.
Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano started Israel's defeat by Denmark on Thursday. Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton was named in Willibald Ruttensteiner's squad for Israel's opening three games but was not listed against the Danes and has reportedly withdrawn injured.
What did they say?
Scotland coach Steve Clarke: "We've got a long flight out there. We'll see how they wake up in the morning. They'll all be fit for kick-off.
"It'll be a similar game to previous games - tight. Both teams are evenly matched. We respect the Israelis a lot, they're a good team. They have threats in key areas of the pitch, specifically up front."
Match facts
- Scotland last faced Israel in a World Cup qualifying campaign in 1981 ahead of the 1982 World Cup, winning both home and away that campaign
- Including play-offs, Israel have won just one of their past nine matches in qualifying for the European Championship/World Cup (D2 L6)
- Scotland have lost just two of their past 13 World Cup qualifiers (W7 D4)
- Israel have lost their past four home World Cup qualifying matches, one more than in their previous 25 on home soil (W11 D11 L3)
- Only Jesse Lingard (10), Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo (8 each) had more shots without scoring in the first match of European World Cup 2022 qualifying than Israel's Eran Zahavi against Denmark (6)
- Scotland have lost eight of their past 13 away internationals (W4 D1), losing the past two. They last lost three in a row on the road in October 2018 under Alex McLeish
- Scotland's John McGinn has scored eight goals in his past nine matches in qualifiers for major tournaments, although he has failed to score in four international appearances against Israel so far