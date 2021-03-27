Last updated on .From the section Football

Che Adams made his Scotland debut as a substitute in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Austria at Hampden

World Cup qualifying Group F: Israel v Scotland Venue: Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv Date: Sunday, 28 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland go into Sunday's match against Israel with the same squad that faced Austria in Thursday's 2-2 draw.

Che Adams made his debut as a second-half substitute, meaning fellow forward Kevin Nisbet is the only uncapped player left in Steve Clarke's squad.

Scotland played Israel three times in 2020, losing away in November.

Both of the Hampden matches were drawn but the Scots won the penalty shoot-out in the European Championship play-off semi-final.

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano started Israel's defeat by Denmark on Thursday. Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton was named in Willibald Ruttensteiner's squad for Israel's opening three games but was not listed against the Danes and has reportedly withdrawn injured.

What did they say?

Scotland coach Steve Clarke: "We've got a long flight out there. We'll see how they wake up in the morning. They'll all be fit for kick-off.

"It'll be a similar game to previous games - tight. Both teams are evenly matched. We respect the Israelis a lot, they're a good team. They have threats in key areas of the pitch, specifically up front."

My Scotland XI to face Israel



















Select formation Confirm team

Match facts