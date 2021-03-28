The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women12:30Everton WomenEverton Women
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 12Koivisto
  • 10Kaagman
  • 8Connolly
  • 16Brazil
  • 7Whelan
  • 19Simpkins
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 2Roe
  • 3Gibbons
  • 11Heroum
  • 15Green
  • 23Jarrett
  • 24Symonds
  • 25Fiskerstrand
  • 26Olding
  • 32Bance

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Korpela
  • 2Wold
  • 20Finnigan
  • 4Sevecke
  • 30Pattinson
  • 18Scott
  • 8Christiansen
  • 16Raso
  • 13Stringer
  • 11Emslie
  • 10Magill

Substitutes

  • 1MacIver
  • 6George
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 9Lehmann
  • 14Sørensen
  • 17Graham
  • 21Clemaron
  • 26Clinton
Referee:
Christiana Hattersley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women18143155114445
2Chelsea Women1714215284444
3Man Utd Women18122437181938
4Arsenal Women17112453143935
5Everton Women177463025525
6Brighton Women176381530-1521
7Reading Women184862128-720
8Tottenham Women184591632-1617
9B'ham City Women163391230-1812
10Aston Villa Women1531111139-2810
11Bristol City Women1724111461-4710
12West Ham Women1623111636-209
View full The FA Women's Super League table

