International friendly: Northern Ireland v USA Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Sunday, 28 March Kick-off: 17:05 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Ulster and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland manger Ian Baraclough says Sunday's friendly with the USA provides his side's fringe players an opportunity "to show what they can do".

The USA travel to Belfast in the middle of Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria.

Baraclough says he will rest players who featured in Italy and the friendly will allow players to make a case for selection against Bulgaria.

"We are changing the team around, I'll make no hidden fact about it," he said.

"We will rest most of the players who played on Thursday evening, but Wednesday evening is still up in the air a little bit and there are people who can show us they are good enough to be involved."

Baraclough added his squad "mainly has a clean bill of health" after the Italy qualifier and he will play players "who are fresh and raring to go".

"At the end of last year we got it in our heads about triple headers. To play a friendly in between means all the squad is involved," he said.

"It gives players experience and a chance to show what they can do. They want to be involved, they are good players, they are here for a reason and a third game in between allows us to do that."

Baraclough added that Dion Charles would make his senior debut against the Americans at Windsor Park. The Accrington Stanley striker, who has scored 17 goals this season, was left out of the matchday squad to face Italy.

"Dion will play some part in it and it is important that we get to have a look at him. He has been chosen for a reason," said Baraclough.

"I'm sure he was disappointed not to be involved against Italy but it is difficult for someone to fit in with a new group, they don't know him and he doesn't know them.

"We've allowed him time to bed in, he's enjoyed it and he'll be looking forward to some sort of game time."

'Winning is a habit'

Northern Ireland have yet to win a match in 90 minutes under Baraclough, who replaced Michael O'Neill last year, with his sole victory coming via a penalty shootout in October's Euro 2021 play-off semi-final victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Baraclough's men fell to a 2-0 defeat against Italy in their opening World Cup qualifier but a much-improved second-half performance in Parma provided the manager with reasons to be optimistic for Sunday's friendly and Wednesday's qualifier at home to Bulgaria.

"Winning is a habit, and once you get into a rut it can get into your mind," said the 50-year-old.

"On paper it is called a friendly but I will be trying to press on the players that there are no friendlies any more. There is a purpose to it and it is part of the preparation.

"The USA have some real stand-out performers and they are a good team. We will have to be at the top of our game to get something from it but winning is a habit and we need to start getting that habit back."