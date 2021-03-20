Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

'We have let ourselves down' - Bruce takes responsibility for Newcastle defeat

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce still has the support of owner Mike Ashley despite a poor defeat by fellow Premier League strugglers Brighton on Saturday.

Bruce's side were easily beaten 3-0 at Amex Stadium and are just two points clear of the relegation zone in 17th.

There have been further calls for Bruce to quit from fans after a record of two wins in 18 Premier League games.

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser said "the mood is the lowest it's been" and the club "need to save our season".

The Magpies have nine games left to play, one more than 18th-placed Fulham.

But their run-in includes matches against Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool, Arsenal, Leicester and Manchester City, before a final-day trip to Fulham, who could have fans at Craven Cottage by then.

Newcastle were 10 points clear of the relegation zone in early February, but have taken just three points during a winless run of six matches.

It leaves them close to a third Premier League relegation in 12 years.

Former Newcastle captain and manager Alan Shearer said his former team were "abysmal" in defeat by Brighton.

Bruce said he took "full responsibility" for the defeat but added that he will "never give up the fight".

Former Sunderland, Hull and Aston Villa boss Bruce replaced Rafael Benitez at St James' Park in July 2019 and guided Newcastle to 13th in the Premier League last season.