Scottish Cup third-round matches involving Ross County, Aberdeen and Hibernian will be shown live on BBC Scotland this coming week.

Coverage starts on Friday at 19:30 BST with Ross County hosting Highland rivals Inverness CT.

Aberdeen, who appointed Stephen Glass as manager, visit Dumbarton on Saturday with the show starting at 12:00.

And you can tune in to Hibernian's trip to to play Queen of the South from 19:30 on Monday.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be live coverage of all the games on the BBC Sport website and app.