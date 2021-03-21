Match ends, Juventus 0, Benevento 1.
Juventus' hopes of winning a 10th straight Serie A title were dealt a major blow after Adolfo Gaich snatched a remarkable winner for strugglers Benevento at the Allianz Stadium.
Gaich pounced on a stray Arthur pass before punishing the sluggish hosts.
Juve had a penalty overturned and Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed as Benevento ended an 11-game winless run with one of the season's upsets.
The defeat leaves Juve 10 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan.
With Inter's game against Sassuolo postponed this weekend because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Nerazzurri, victory against a Benevento side that has struggled so far in 2021 was seen a chance to put pressure on the title pacesetters.
Instead, the hosts suffered their first home league defeat against a well-organised side that pinched victory with their only shot on goal.
Juve themselves had a number of chances, with Benevento goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo ensuring the Witches left with all three points after making a series of decisive saves either side of the break from Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt and Alvaro Morata.
Montipo was also called upon to tip a headed second-half clearance from team-mate Federico Barba over the bar in an inspired performance.
Juve were even awarded a penalty in the 35th minute when the ball appeared to brush Daam Foulon's arm as he tried to get his chest to a cross, but referee Rosario Abisso overturned his decision after being instructed to watch a replay on the pitchside monitor.
From the resulting corner, De Ligt tested Montipo before Morata wastefully sent his follow-up effort over the bar.
Juventus continued to press forward in the second half, but lacked urgency and quality and were eventually punished by Argentine striker Gaich, who intercepted a weak pass across goal from Arthur before coolly beating keeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Ronaldo, who flashed an early shot across goal and had a volleyed effort ruled out for offside before the break, was twice denied a late equaliser by the excellent Montipo.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 33BernardeschiBooked at 17mins
- 44Kulusevski
- 5ArthurSubstituted forBentancurat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 25RabiotSubstituted forMcKennieat 73'minutes
- 22Chiesa
- 9Morata
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 14McKennie
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 41Fagioli
- 77Buffon
Benevento
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Montipò
- 13TuiaBooked at 9mins
- 93BarbaBooked at 75mins
- 5Caldirola
- 16Improta
- 56HetemajSubstituted forDaboat 83'minutes
- 10Viola
- 29Ionita
- 18FoulonSubstituted forTelloat 73'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 7GaichSubstituted forDi Serioat 83'minutes
- 9LapadulaSubstituted forCaprariat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Tello
- 12Manfredini
- 14Dabo
- 17Caprari
- 19Insigne
- 20Di Serio
- 21Moncini
- 22Lucatelli
- 25Sau
- 58Pastina
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Benevento 1.
Post update
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Post update
Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Post update
Nicolas Viola (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nicolas Viola.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Riccardo Improta.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Hand ball by Alessandro Tuia (Benevento).
Booking
Andrés Tello (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Andrés Tello (Benevento).
Post update
Offside, Benevento. Andrés Tello tries a through ball, but Gianluca Caprari is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Giuseppe Di Serio replaces Adolfo Gaich.