Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard goes down after a challenge from Rangers' Borna Barisic

Celtic were denied a "stonewall" penalty kick in their 1-1 draw with unbeaten Rangers at Celtic Park, insists captain Scott Brown.

Odsonne Edouard was booked for simulation after he went down in the first half after a challenge from Rangers' defender Borna Barisic.

Celtic were leading 1-0 at the time through Mohamed Elyounoussi's header, before Alfredo Morelos levelled.

"There's contact, we saw it at half-time," Brown told Sky Sports.

"There was no need for Odsonne Edouard to go down, he had a shot inside.

"It's one of those ones, you go in at half time 2-0 up and it's a total change of game, but they've managed to get back in the game."

Celtic's interim manager John Kennedy agreed, saying the award would have "changed the game".

As it was, the deposed champions had to settle for a draw in the third Old Firm game of the campaign.

"It was minimal contact but it was enough to bring Odsonne down and it was a reckless challenge," Kennedy told BBC Scotland. "Why would he go down?"

Morelos' first goal in 13 Old Firm derbies ensured champions Rangers remain on course for an unbeaten Scottish Premiership season.

But Brown felt Celtic - who have now failed to beat their Old Firm rivals since the League Cup final in December 2019 - deserved to take the three points.

"I thought in the first half we were exceptional," he said. "I think today's performance - we've been miles better than we have been this season.

"The last three games we've been really good. It shows the lads are still fighting and have a lot of pride in ourselves."