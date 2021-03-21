Last updated on .From the section Preston

Alex Neil had seen Preston lose four of their past five Championship matches

Preston North End have confirmed manager Alex Neil has left the club after just one win in their past nine Championship matches.

Former Norwich City boss Neil, 39, took charge in July 2017, replacing Simon Grayson who had left for Sunderland.

Saturday's home defeat by Luton was his last game in charge at the Championship club.

Preston said it is "the intention" for coach Frankie McAvoy to take over for the rest of the season.

Last season they finished ninth and Neil leaves North End in 16th place, nine points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

In a club statement, external-link Preston said they want McAvoy - Neil's former assistant at both Hamilton and Norwich - to take over as interim head coach for the remaining eight games of the season with Steve Thompson, Mike Pollitt and Paul Gallagher as his assistants.

The Lilywhites are nine points above third-from-bottom Rotherham, but the Millers have four games in hand.

Preston are not in action again until Friday, 2 April when they host leaders Norwich City.