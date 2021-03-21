Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Fred (left) was at fault for Leicester's opener as Man Utd were knocked out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage on Sunday

Manchester United midfielder Fred suffered racist abuse on social media on Sunday after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup.

The 28-year-old gave the ball away in the build-up to Leicester's opening goal as the Foxes won 3-1.

After the match his Instagram account became the target of abuse from trolls, with several posting racist abuse.

The Brazil international is one of several United players to be subjected to abuse in recent weeks.

Marcus Rashford posted a statement about comments directed at him in January, while Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe were also targeted.

Manchester United have previously condemned abuse directed at their players by "mindless idiots".