Spanish La Liga
Real SociedadReal Sociedad1BarcelonaBarcelona6

Real Sociedad 1-6 Barcelona: Lionel Messi scores twice on record-breaking 768th appearance

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments42

Lionel Messi
Messi scored two and assisted Sergino Dest's first Barcelona goal

Lionel Messi celebrated a record-breaking 768th appearance for Barcelona with two goals as the Spanish giants thrashed Real Sociedad 6-1 in La Liga.

The Argentina forward, 33, moved one game clear of former midfielder Xavi's total as Barca closed the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid to four points.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring, with Sergino Dest (two) and Ousmane Dembele also finding the net.

Messi has now scored 23 league goals so far this season.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Remiro
  • 5ZubeldiaBooked at 79minsSubstituted forSagnanat 83'minutes
  • 36ZubimendiBooked at 9minsSubstituted forFernándezat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24Le Normand
  • 18GorosabelSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 61'minutes
  • 16Guevara
  • 8Merino
  • 17Merquelanz
  • 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forJanuzajat 61'minutes
  • 19IsakSubstituted forBautistaat 83'minutes
  • 10Oyarzabal

Substitutes

  • 4Illarramendi
  • 9Fernández
  • 11Januzaj
  • 15Sagnan
  • 22Barrenetxea
  • 25Bautista
  • 28López
  • 31Marrero

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Mingueza
  • 21de Jong
  • 15Lenglet
  • 2DestSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 84'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 27minsSubstituted forAraujoat 67'minutes
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forKourouma Kouroumaat 68'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 10Messi
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forPuigat 85'minutes
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 79'minutesBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 4Araujo
  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away10
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 6.

  3. Booking

    Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 6. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  10. Booking

    Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Fernández.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jon Bautista.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Trincão replaces Sergiño Dest.

  18. Post update

    Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Bautista replaces Alexander Isak.

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 22:39

    And now time for another 'Messi is the GOAT / Pub League Player / Not as good as Ronaldo/Lingard/My Nan' thread

    Release the trolls 😂

  • Comment posted by SaintCazorla, today at 22:36

    Dest also scored twice.

  • Comment posted by Jonathan in Patagonia, today at 22:33

    Bielsa should call up Messi. They´re both Newell´s Old Boys fans, back in Rosario

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 22:33

    If La Liga is such as easy league. Then how come players like Suarez, Bale and Hazard. Who won player of the season awards in the premier league. Didn't manage to outshine Messi in La Liga?

    How come Messi has scored 26 goals in 34 games against English clubs in the Champions League? And that's against the top English clubs, not the weak ones!

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 22:31

    Lazy Messi celebrated a record-breaking 24568th appearance for Barcelona with 16 goals as the Spanish giants thrashed Real Sociedad 32-1 in La Liga.

  • Comment posted by fragger, today at 22:30

    People saying he one league man ect

    Seriously you're special right
    guy has more talent in his little finger then most of you have

  • Comment posted by ABM, today at 22:27

    Messi is rubbish and no one cares about La Ligue.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 22:27

    The GOAT.

  • Comment posted by ice2005, today at 22:24

    Showing that he's still got it. He's got at least a few top level years in him left so which ever club he's at next will be really lucky (and more likely to be owned by billionaires)

  • Comment posted by alwaysright, today at 22:22

    I can't see Messi leaving Barcelona, ever.

    • Reply posted by Qazaa, today at 22:31

      Qazaa replied:
      You would be surprised how appealing money can be, especially for a man in the twilight of his career..

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 22:22

    Lazy Messi. Speaks one language. Plays in one country. Plays against part time players. No ambition. Happy to pick up his pay cheque. Big fish in very small pond.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 22:25

      kevirl replied:
      Part time in la liga? What!!

  • Comment posted by Aoibheann, today at 22:18

    Class.

  • Comment posted by GaryGaryColin, today at 22:18

    If Lionel can hit these sort of records imagine what Messi Lingard could do over there in Spain.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 22:18

    Micky mouse league. Unambitious Messi happy to score 40 goals a week against part time minnows.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:27

      Celts replied:
      Mickey mouse league that's dominated the Champions League and the Europa League over the last 15 years?

      Not to mention:

      Man United 9-0 Southampton
      Liverpool 7-0 Crystal Palace
      Man City 5-0 West Brom
      Man City 5-0 Burnley

      But yeah, there's clearly no easy games in the premier league.....

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 22:15

    Can’t wait till Barca beats man city in the Europa league

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 22:15

    Real SocieMum and Real SocieSon are going to be gutted

    • Reply posted by GaryGaryColin, today at 22:19

      GaryGaryColin replied:
      I really enjoyed this.

  • Comment posted by Cameron , today at 22:14

    One of, if not the greatest to ever play the beautiful game!

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 22:16

      bobby smith replied:
      Yes one of the best players ever

  • Comment posted by pablo, today at 22:13

    Another tough game in the farmers league

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:25

      Celts replied:
      Yes, because Man United didn't beat Southampton 9-0 earlier this season.
      Liverpool didn't beat Crystal Palace 7-0.
      Man City didn't beat West Brom and Burnley 5-0.

      At least La Liga has a competitive title race every year. Unlike the Premier League......

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:12

    Amad is better than Messi

  • Comment posted by bobby smith, today at 22:12

    All I have to say is what an achievement by messi he is a fantastic players I still think cr7 is better but we are so lucky to have two of the best players in the world at the same time credit to messi hope you come to prem

    • Reply posted by El_Cuervo, today at 22:32

      El_Cuervo replied:
      i'm a real madrid fan and honestly, if you think ronaldo is better, you haven't really watched either player.
      opinions though...

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid28206251183366
2Barcelona28195467244362
3Real Madrid28186449232660
4Sevilla28174739211855
5Real Sociedad28129744281645
6Real Betis28143113841-345
7Villarreal28101353931843
8Granada28106123446-1236
9Ath Bilbao2898113832635
10Levante2881193637-135
11Celta Vigo28810103543-834
12Valencia2889113438-433
13Osasuna2879122335-1230
14Getafe2878132233-1129
15Cádiz2878132444-2029
16Real Valladolid28512112638-1227
17Elche28510132542-1725
18Eibar28411132233-1123
19Alavés2858152344-2123
20Huesca28312132644-1821
View full Spanish La Liga table

