Last updated on .From the section European Football

Messi scored two and assisted Sergino Dest's first Barcelona goal

Lionel Messi celebrated a record-breaking 768th appearance for Barcelona with two goals as the Spanish giants thrashed Real Sociedad 6-1 in La Liga.

The Argentina forward, 33, moved one game clear of former midfielder Xavi's total as Barca closed the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid to four points.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring, with Sergino Dest (two) and Ousmane Dembele also finding the net.

Messi has now scored 23 league goals so far this season.

More to follow.