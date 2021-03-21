Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1AlavésAlavés0

Atletico Madrid v Alaves: Luis Suarez scores 500th career goal

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez's winner against Alaves was his 19th goal for Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez scored his 500th career goal to give La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid victory over Alaves.

The Uruguay forward reached the milestone by heading home Kieran Trippier's cross in the second half.

It was his 19th goal for Atleti, while the 34-year-old has also scored 198 goals for Barcelona, 82 for Liverpool, and 63 for Uruguay.

Jan Oblak saved a late Joselu penalty to ensure Diego Simone's side went six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona are seven points behind Atleti but can close that gap to four points if they beat Real Sociedad on Sunday (20:00 GMT)

Suarez began his career at Uruguay side Club Nacional, where he scored 12 goals, before moving to Eredivisie outfit Groningen where he netted 15 times.

He joined Ajax in 2007, adding 111 goals before he joined Liverpool in 2011 and then Barcelona in 2014.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 85mins
  • 2Giménez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 6Koke
  • 23Trippier
  • 14Llorente
  • 11LemarSubstituted forHerreraat 74'minutes
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 76mins
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forSaúlat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 8Saúl
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko

Alavés

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Pacheco
  • 23Navarro Jiménez
  • 5LaguardiaSubstituted forRodríguezat 70'minutes
  • 22Lejeune
  • 3DuarteBooked at 54mins
  • 6BattagliaBooked at 88mins
  • 37Pellistri
  • 24JotaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forMahmoudat 70'minutes
  • 20PonsSubstituted forSainzat 79'minutes
  • 16MéndezSubstituted forRiojaat 60'minutes
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 11Rioja
  • 13Sivera
  • 14Silva Acosta
  • 17Córdoba
  • 18Franco Alviz
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 26López
  • 29Sainz
  • 30Mahmoud
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Alavés 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Alavés 0.

  3. Post update

    Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tachi (Alavés).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Alavés. Conceded by José Giménez.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ximo Navarro (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdallahi Mahmoud.

  7. Booking

    Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Tachi (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Rodrigo Battaglia (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Battaglia (Alavés).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  14. Post update

    Penalty saved! Joselu (Alavés) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Booking

    Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Alavés.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Penalty Alavés. Luis Rioja draws a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Alavés. Borja Sainz replaces Pere Pons.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid28206251183366
2Barcelona28195466244262
3Real Madrid28186449232660
4Sevilla28174739211855
5Real Sociedad28129744271745
6Real Betis28143113841-345
7Villarreal28101353931843
8Granada28106123446-1236
9Ath Bilbao2898113832635
10Levante2881193637-135
11Celta Vigo28810103543-834
12Valencia2889113438-433
13Osasuna2879122335-1230
14Getafe2878132233-1129
15Cádiz2878132444-2029
16Real Valladolid28512112638-1227
17Elche28510132542-1725
18Eibar28411132233-1123
19Alavés2858152344-2123
20Huesca28312132644-1821
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport