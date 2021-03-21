Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Suarez's winner against Alaves was his 19th goal for Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez scored his 500th career goal to give La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid victory over Alaves.

The Uruguay forward reached the milestone by heading home Kieran Trippier's cross in the second half.

It was his 19th goal for Atleti, while the 34-year-old has also scored 198 goals for Barcelona, 82 for Liverpool, and 63 for Uruguay.

Jan Oblak saved a late Joselu penalty to ensure Diego Simone's side went six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona are seven points behind Atleti but can close that gap to four points if they beat Real Sociedad on Sunday (20:00 GMT)

Suarez began his career at Uruguay side Club Nacional, where he scored 12 goals, before moving to Eredivisie outfit Groningen where he netted 15 times.

He joined Ajax in 2007, adding 111 goals before he joined Liverpool in 2011 and then Barcelona in 2014.